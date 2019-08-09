KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.91 N/A -1.41 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, and a 112.49% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 0%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.