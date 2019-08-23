KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.15 N/A -1.41 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.07 beta indicates that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 107.42% and an $33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 35.3%. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.