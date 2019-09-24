KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 15.42 N/A -1.41 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3744.46 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $31, and a 126.94% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Immunomedics Inc. is $28, which is potential 65.39% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.