KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We are comparing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.72M -1.41 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 65,943,012.21% -24.9% -19.1% Genprex Inc. 675,783,475.78% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $31, while its potential upside is 181.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 13.1%. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.