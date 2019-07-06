KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

We will be comparing the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.92 N/A -0.98 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.71 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 86.77% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $35. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $69.5, with potential upside of 52.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Emergent BioSolutions Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 85% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.