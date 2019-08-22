KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.29 N/A -1.41 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 106.64%. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 122.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 90.4%. Insiders held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.