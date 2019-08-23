KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

As Biotechnology companies, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.15 N/A -1.41 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 107.42% at a $33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 139.04%. Based on the data given earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.