KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We will be comparing the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.07 and it happens to be 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 118.40%. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 111.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 76.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.