KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is a contrast between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.78 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.25 beta means KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 102.20% and an $35 consensus target price. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $114.64, with potential upside of 38.20%. Based on the data shown earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.