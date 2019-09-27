KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We will be contrasting the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,305,139.88% -24.9% -19.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,389,734,330.67% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.07 shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 154.72% at a $31 consensus price target. Competitively AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, with potential upside of 101.43%. The results provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.