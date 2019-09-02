KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

We will be contrasting the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.18 N/A -1.41 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.07 shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s beta is 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Advaxis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$33 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 111.27%. Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 17.58%. The results provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.