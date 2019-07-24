KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 19.21 N/A -0.98 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 8.84 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s 108.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 96.41% upside potential. Competitively Aduro BioTech Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 410.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.