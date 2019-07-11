KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Reaches $17.57 After 9.00% Down Move; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased 3M Company (MMM) Stake By $372,600

The stock of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 143,811 shares traded. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 172.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 167.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KALV News: 18/04/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALV); 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss $5.23M; 16/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Recognizes HAE Day; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/03/2018 – KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $58.7 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Rev $2.33M; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 02/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual MeetingThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $303.04 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $15.99 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:KALV worth $27.27M less.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $303.04 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.

Analysts await KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Presents At 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Needham sees 24% upside for KalVista in permarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shares Of KalVista Are Nearing Buy Territory Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.