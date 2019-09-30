KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Reaches $11.07 52 Week Low; IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (IMUC) SI Increased By 33.33%

IMMUNOCELLULAR THERAPEUTICS LTD (OTCMKTS:IMUC) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. IMUC’s SI was 1,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 900 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0349. About 8,262 shares traded. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) has declined 89.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.43% the S&P500.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune therapies for the treatment of various cancers. The company has market cap of $1.46 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ICT-140, a DC immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $197.22 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.