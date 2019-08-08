KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.78 N/A -1.41 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 20 63.43 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.07. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 109.39% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $33. Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 17.36%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 75.6% respectively. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.