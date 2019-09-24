KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 15.42 N/A -1.41 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.58 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.07 beta indicates that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival VIVUS Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $31, with potential upside of 126.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 17.1%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.