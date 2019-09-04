KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Contrasting side by side

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.81 N/A -1.41 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.23 N/A 0.85 3.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.07 beta means KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 107.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 113.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.