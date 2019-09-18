KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 16.23 N/A -1.41 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.07. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 129.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 10.4%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.