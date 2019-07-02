KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.72 N/A -0.98 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 205.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.51% at a $35 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 85.9%. 2.8% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.