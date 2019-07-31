KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.80 N/A -0.98 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Replimune Group Inc. are 38.1 and 38.1 respectively. Replimune Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.88% and an $33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 90.6% respectively. 2.8% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.