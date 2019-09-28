KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,224,422.44% -24.9% -19.1% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 479,813,084.11% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Marker Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.15 beta which makes it 85.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 22.1 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 161.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.