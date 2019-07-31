KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.80 N/A -0.98 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 99.88% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.