KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

Both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,719,711.85% -24.9% -19.1% Innoviva Inc. 476,470,588.24% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.07. Innoviva Inc. on the other hand, has 1.5 beta which makes it 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 and its Quick Ratio is 42.5. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 161.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.