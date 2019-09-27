KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,305,139.88% -24.9% -19.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 154.72% upside potential and an average price target of $31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 3.72% respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.