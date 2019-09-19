KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (:) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 16.37 N/A -1.41 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 127.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.