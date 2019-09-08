KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a 118.40% upside potential. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $96, while its potential upside is 90.78%. Based on the results delivered earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.