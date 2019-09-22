KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 15.41 N/A -1.41 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 127.11% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $31. Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 221.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 0% respectively. About 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.