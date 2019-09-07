KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Since KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 68.44 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.40% and an $33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.