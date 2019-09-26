KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparing side by side

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 13.74 N/A -1.41 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.21 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 154.72% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $31. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 95.95% and its consensus price target is $31. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.