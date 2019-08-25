KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparing side by side

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.81 N/A -1.41 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.28 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 107.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cerecor Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 111.67%. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 227.10%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 55.2% respectively. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.