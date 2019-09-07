KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparing side by side

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.26 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 118.40% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $33. Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 156.41%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 53% respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has weaker performance than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.