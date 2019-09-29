KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 2 0.00 28.14M -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,266,842.80% -24.9% -19.1% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 1,422,793,002.33% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$31 is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 161.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.