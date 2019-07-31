KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.18 N/A -0.98 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.73% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 6.45%. About 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.