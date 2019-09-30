KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) Comparison side by side

Since KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,266,842.80% -24.9% -19.1% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 586,427,976.69% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.07 beta. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.49 beta and it is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $31, and a 161.38% upside potential. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.9, with potential upside of 0.64%. Based on the data delivered earlier, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.