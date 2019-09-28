KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 9.73M -1.41 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 1 -0.12 54.07M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 64,224,422.44% -24.9% -19.1% Aduro BioTech Inc. 4,288,887,126.20% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility and Risk

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta, while its volatility is 107.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 161.38% upside potential and an average target price of $31.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.