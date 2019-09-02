KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Analysts See $-0.61 EPS; Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Sentiment Is 0.95

Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report $-0.61 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 29.79% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 24.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 191,369 shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 95.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KALV News: 02/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Recognizes HAE Day; 16/03/2018 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 18/04/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Rev $2.33M; 20/04/2018 – DJ KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALV); 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss $5.23M; 16/03/2018 – KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $58.7 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 38 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and decreased their equity positions in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.71 million shares, down from 16.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Doubleline Income Solutions Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 6.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $277.02 million. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.

Among 2 analysts covering KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has $35 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33’s average target is 111.27% above currents $15.62 stock price. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 421,579 shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

