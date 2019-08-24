KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Shorts Down By 2.01%

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had a decrease of 2.01% in short interest. ZSAN’s SI was 1.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.01% from 1.44 million shares previously. With 503,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s short sellers to cover ZSAN’s short positions. The SI to Zosano Pharma Corporation’s float is 15.01%. The stock decreased 6.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 289,205 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has declined 31.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZSAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zosano Pharma Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZSAN); 15/05/2018 – Zosano Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr $4.16; 22/05/2018 – Zosano Appoints Steven a. Elms to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Zosano Pharma’s (ZSAN) Operational Update Conference Call (Transcript); 16/03/2018 Zosano Reaches Enrollment Milestone in M207-ADAM Long-term Safety Study; 02/04/2018 – Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call to Provide Operational Update; 16/03/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA CORP – STUDY WILL EVALUATE AT LEAST 150 PATIENTS FOR SIX MONTHS, AND 50 PATIENTS FOR A YEAR AT 31 SITES IN U.S; 06/04/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA HOLDER ADAGE CAPITAL REPORTS PASSIVE STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Zosano Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Zosano Pharma

Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report $-0.56 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 63,402 shares traded. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 95.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KALV News: 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Rev $2.33M; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss $5.23M; 16/03/2018 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 20/04/2018 – DJ KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALV); 18/04/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $58.7 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 02/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Recognizes HAE Day

Among 2 analysts covering KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has $35 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33’s average target is 111.67% above currents $15.59 stock price. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $271.08 million. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. The company has market cap of $37.57 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. It currently has negative earnings.

