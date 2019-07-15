Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.11% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $17.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.