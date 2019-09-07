Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 98.55% upside potential and a consensus price target of $17.75. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 32.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 0% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.