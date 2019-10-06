Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 7.34M -1.39 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 83,409,090.91% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 351,070,336.39% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has stronger performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.