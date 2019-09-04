Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 92.93% at a $17.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.