Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential is 100.11% at a $17.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -16.67%. Based on the data given earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.6% and 45.1% respectively. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.