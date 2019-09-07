Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.28 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 98.55% for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. with consensus target price of $17.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 96.2% respectively. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.