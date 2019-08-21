Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 349 4.52 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, and a 93.99% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 42.79% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 73.9%. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.