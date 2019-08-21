Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|349
|4.52
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average target price of $17.75, and a 93.99% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 42.79% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 73.9%. About 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
