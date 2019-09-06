Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a 98.55% upside potential and an average price target of $17.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 98.5% respectively. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.