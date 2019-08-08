Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 24.40 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 130.82% and an $17.75 consensus target price. Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 237.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.