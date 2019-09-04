Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 92.93%. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 118.16%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.