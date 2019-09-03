Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.75 is Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 89.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 3.72%. Insiders owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.