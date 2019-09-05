Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

As Biotechnology companies, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, with potential upside of 100.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.