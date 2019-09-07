Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (KLDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

We are contrasting Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00 Galapagos NV 131 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Galapagos NV Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.75, and a 98.55% upside potential. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential downside is -1.01% and its average price target is $160.4. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 16.78%. Insiders held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.